Arsenal agree personal terms with 23-year-old star as Arteta aims to seal 4th signing

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Tammy Abraham and are hoping to beat Roma to the signing of the out-of-favour Chelsea striker, according to the Mirror.

Abraham has been at Chelsea his entire career having come through their youth academy and he looked to have established himself in the first team set-up after scoring an impressive 18 goals during the 2019/20 campaign.

However, the 23-year-old has been frozen out since Thomas Tuchel arrived as manager back in January and he featured in just 17 minutes of Premier League football during the closing months of last season.

Chelsea are on the verge of re-signing Romelu Lukaku in a big-money deal from Inter Milan so Abraham is set to fall further down the pecking order and Tuchel is ready to offload the striker to make room for the Belgian hitman.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Abraham in recent weeks but it looked as though Roma had won the race with Sky Sports News claiming Jose Mourinho’s side have agreed a £34m deal with Chelsea.

However, it looks like a move to Italy is still hanging in the balance as the Mirror says Abraham is holding out for a move across London and has now agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

The key now is for the Gunners to strike a deal with Chelsea but the newspaper says Arsenal are yet to meet their valuation with the Blues previously quoting £40m to their Premier League rivals.

Mikel Arteta has already splashed out over £70m on three new signings with centre-back Ben White, left-back Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga all arriving but the Spaniard knows he needs further reinforcements this summer.

A new striker appears to be on the agenda and Abraham has emerged as a prime target but Arsenal will need to sell at least one of their current forwards to make room for the England international.

Alexandre Lacazette has just one year left on his contract so Arsenal are open to cashing in on the Frenchman while Eddie Nketiah is also tipped for a move with Brighton among those linked with the youngster.

If Arsenal could offload Lacazette and/or Nketiah for decent money then they’d be free to push ahead with their pursuit of Abraham. It just remains to be seen whether the Chelsea striker is prepared to wait for the Gunners to conduct their other transfer business or if he opts to join Roma instead.