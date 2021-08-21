[Teams] Liverpool vs Burnley: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to make it two wins from two games when they welcome Burnley to Anfield this lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp has made some changes from the side that beat Norwich City on the opening weekend of the new season with skipper Jordan Henderson recalled to start in midfield today. James Milner is the man to make way with Naby Keita keeping his place in the middle of the park.

Youngster Harvey Elliott is rewarded for his impressive form during pre-season as he’s handed a start against Burnley with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dropping out. Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are among the Liverpool substitutes.

The Reds go with the same back four that started last weekend so Trent Alexander-Arnold is once again joined by Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk while Tsimikas keeps his place at left-back. Although Andy Robertson is back among the Liverpool subs after making a swift recovery from an ankle injury.

There are no changes in attack either as Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota keep their places in the front three after scoring at Carrow Road last time out. Sadio Mane once again starts for Liverpool so Roberto Firmino has to settle for a place on the bench.

Burnley go with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood up front with Dwight McNeil offering support. James Tarkowski and Ben Mee marshall the back four for the visitors this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Keita, Elliott; Salah, Mane, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Minamino, Robertson.

Burnley

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Thomas, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Rodriguez, Richardson, Dodgson