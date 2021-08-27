Report: Man Utd in talks to sign £28m star as Solskjaer plots late swoop

Manchester United are back in talks over a potential deal to sign Kieran Trippier after receiving a loan bid from Borussia Dortmund for Diogo Dalot, according to The Athletic.

United were heavily linked with a move for Trippier earlier in the summer after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified him as the man he wanted to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for the right-back slot this season.

Man Utd reportedly saw a £10m offer rejected by Atletico Madrid and The Athletic says the Manchester giants decided to end their pursuit after refusing to meet the La Liga champions £28m asking price.

Solskjaer had decided to give Dalot his chance to act as back-up to Wan-Bissaka after he impressed during pre-season and AC Milan failed to agree terms over a deal to re-sign the Portuguese youngster following his loan move last season.

However, The Athletic claims that Dortmund have made an approach to sign Dalot on a season long loan which has promoted Manchester United to renew talks over a potential deal to sign Trippier.

According to the report, United will only sanction Dalot’s move to Dortmund if the German’s pay a loan fee of around £4.2m [€5m] and they can secure a deal with Atletico Madrid for Trippier to come in as a replacement.

Replacement needed

With Brandon Williams and Ethan Laird already sent out on loan to Norwich and MK Dons respectively, Man Utd can’t be left short of cover at right-back by letting Dalot leave without a replacement lined-up.

Trippier would be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad if they could get a deal agreed as he’s one of the best attack-minded right-backs around and would be the perfect alternative to the more defensive Wan-Bissaka.

The 30-year-old has also impressed while playing for England and his crossing ability coupled with his excellent deliveries from set-pieces would make him a dangerous outlet for United.

However, there is still lots of work to be done as The Athletic suggests that Man Utd are still reluctant to meet Atletico’s £28m valuation so the Spaniard’s will have to lower their demands if a deal is to be agreed.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but they’ll have to find a breakthrough soon as time is running out for Man Utd if they want to land Trippier before the window closes on Tuesday night.