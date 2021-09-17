Liverpool team news update: Klopp confirms blow with 3 players to miss Palace game

Liverpool get back to Premier League action this weekend when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and among a host of topics covered, the Reds boss provided an update on the fitness of Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi.

The Brazilian international has missed Liverpool’s last two matches having sat out the Premier League win at Leeds United and Wednesday night’s thrilling Champions League win over AC Milan due to a hamstring injury.

Firmino picked up the issue during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the end of August and Klopp confirmed today that the striker is still not ready to even start full training with the rest of the Liverpool first team yet.

Klopp is hoping Firmino will be given the green light to resume training at some point next week but for now the South American is unavailable and won’t be in contention to face Crystal Palace this weekend.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“He’s not ready. Bobby didn’t even start training with the team. It will happen at some point next week, he will be back in training and then we will see.”

It will come as a blow for Liverpool to be without Firmino once again tomorrow afternoon and the club will also have to give Divock Origi a late fitness test to see whether he’ll be available to face the Eagles.

The Belgian international started up front against Milan in midweek but was forced off with cramp in the second half so Klopp says Origi will need to be assessed before a decision is made over his involvement this weekend.

Klopp told reporters:

“His performance was absolutely exceptional [in the UCL]. We play a lot of games now and train often. He was with us during the break so he could train and we could see it. That’s why I decided to start him. He had cramp so we will see what that means.”

Even if Origi is fit, Sadio Mane is still expected to be recalled to start in attack after he was rested against Milan. Mane should line-up alongside Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah tomorrow with Origi having to settle for a place on the bench if fit.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will continue to be without Harvey Elliott as the youngster is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after dislocating his ankle last weekend. Neco Williams is also expected to miss the Palace game due to his own foot problem.

Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Saturday sitting level on points at the top of the table with Man Utd, Chelsea and Everton so they’ll look to put some distance between them and their rivals with a win on home soil.