[Teams] Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Thomas Tuchel has made wholesale changes from the side that beat Tottenham at the weekend but Kepa keeps his place between the sticks as Edouard Mendy remains out through injury.

Reece James is recalled to start in Chelsea’s back three where he’s joined by Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr so Thiago Silva drops to the bench while Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are rested.

Callum Hudson-Odoi gets a start in the right wing-back role with Cesar Azpilicueta making way while N’Golo Kante comes in to captain the Chelsea side tonight. Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are rested so Saul Niguez is recalled to line-up alongside Kante.

Ben Chilwell comes in for Marcos Alonso in the left wing-back role for Chelsea tonight and Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes a rare start along with Hakim Ziyech in attack. Mason Mount and Kai Havertz drop to the bench.

Romelu Lukaku is also named among the Chelsea substitutes so Timo Werner is recalled to lead the line up front for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Kepa; James, Chalobah, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Kante (c), Saul, Chilwell; Ziyech, Werner, Loftus-Cheek

Subs: Bettinelli, Mbuyamba, Thiago Silva, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Lukaku

Aston Villa

Steer, Cash, Tuanzebe, Hause, Young, Sanson, Nakamba, Traore, Buendia, El Ghazi, Archer

Subs: Sinsalo, Konsa, Bogarde, Carney, Ramsey, Bidace, Caleb.