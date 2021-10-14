Liverpool boss confirms major double injury boost but 4 men could miss Watford trip

Liverpool get back to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday lunchtime.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has provided a team news and injury update to the clubs official website which included the latest on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara.

Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Porto and the top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Manchester City before the international break due to a groin injury.

The 22-year-old was left out of the England squad as a result but was able to resume full training at Melwood earlier this week and Klopp says Alexander-Arnold is expected to be passed fit to face Watford this weekend.

Liverpool were handed an injury scare when Jota was sent home early from the Portuguese camp after complaining of a muscle problem and it was initially thought the attacker may struggle to prove his fitness in time for Saturday’s trip to Vicarage Road.

However, Klopp has confirmed a second major boost after revealing that Jota is expected to take part in full training on Thursday and should be in contention to face Watford on Saturday lunchtime.

Elsewhere, Thiago has missed Liverpool’s recent matches due to a calf injury and unfortunately the Spanish international won’t be available this weekend as he needs more time to fully recover from the problem.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com on Wednesday, Klopp said:

“They are all good, they are all in a good way, let me say it like this. “So it looks really like Trent and Diogo will be fine, they will train with us tomorrow completely normal, that’s the plan. “Thiago needs probably a little bit longer, [he] was not in team training yet – that’s always not a good sign for starting the next game. “And the rest [of the] international [players], some are back, obviously some are not back yet. And we will see.”

Klopp didn’t provide any update on Alisson Becker or Fabinho as their availability this weekend continues to be uncertain. The duo are set to feature in Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning UK time.

Alisson and Fabinho were initially expected to miss the trip to Watford, however, reports suggest Liverpool are going to charter a private jet to fly the duo back to the UK early and give them the best possible chance of being in contention this weekend.

However, it’s still going to be extremely tight as Alisson and Fabinho will have limited time to recover before Liverpool kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday so they could still miss out along with Harvey Elliott – who’s recovering from a serious ankle injury.