[Teams] Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made one change from the side that drew 0-0 with Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break. Nicolas Pepe is recalled to start in the Arsenal attack alongside Bukayo Saka.

It means a slight change in formation with Emile Smith Rowe moving into a more central position alongside Martin Odegaard with the pair sitting in front of Thomas Partey in midfield this evening. Albert Sambi Lokonga is the man to make way so he’s named on the bench along with the likes of Mohamed Elneny and Nuno Tavares.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again leads the line up front for the Gunners so Alexandre Lacazette has to settle for a place on the bench along with Gabriel Martinelli – who’s been passed fit to be in the squad after recovering from a knock.

Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place in the Arsenal goal ahead of Bernd Leno following an excellent start to life in north London since joining in the summer while Kieran Tierney once again lines-up at left-back.

Ben White and Gabriel continue their partnership together in the middle of the Arsenal back four and Takehiro Tomiyasu gets another run out at right-back so the likes of Cedric Soares and Rob Holding have to settle for a place on the bench.

Crystal Palace are without dangerman Wilfried Zaha tonight so Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew support Christian Benteke in attack. Connor Gallagher keeps his place in midfield for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Saka, Aubameyang, Pepe.

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli.

Crystal Palace

Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, McArthur; Benteke, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Kelly, Clyne, Kouyate, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Mateta