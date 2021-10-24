‘Things to improve’: Thomas Tuchel wants to see more consistency from Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that Callum Hudson-Odoi has room for improvement despite his impressive showing against Norwich City in the Premier League.

The Blues were clear favourites to beat the Canaries at Stamford Bridge, and they did so in style with a stunning 7-0 scoreline. Mason Mount was the standout player with a hat-trick.

Hudson-Odoi also played his part with the second goal in the 18th minute. He was put through by Mateo Kovacic. The Blues graduate curled his effort beyond the onrushing goalkeeper.

The 21-year-old also contributed to the Blues’ fifth goal . His left-footed cross deflected off Max Aarons and crept under goalkeeper Tim Krul for an unfortunate own goal.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel was impressed with the performance of Hudson-Odoi, but emphasised that he still has things to improve and work on in the coming games.

He said via Chelseafc.com: “He had a good game against Malmo, he had another good game today. There are still things to improve and to work on now.”

“He needs to show that he is able to produce performances like this consistently and it’s the time now to show that. The next opportunity is on Tuesday.”

Hudson-Odoi has been a regular on the bench for most of the current campaign, but he could be handed an extended run of starts with recent injuries.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are both on the sidelines with unknown timescales which should offer more minutes to Kai Havertz and Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi has excelled in back-to-back games for the Blues, but his main concern over the past few years has been the lack of consistency over a long period.

The Blues were widely expected to Malmo and Norwich comfortably. The midweek Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Southampton could prove a challenge.

The Saints have picked up five draws and one win from nine league games this term, and they are a tough opposition to beat as experienced in the last meeting.

The Blues were tied at 1-1 against the Saints last month until Werner’s 84th-minute strike. Ben Chilwell went on to complete the scoring one minute before stoppage time.

The game turned in the club’s favour after the Saints were down to 10 men. Tuchel has hinted that Hudson-Odoi will start, and he has another chance to impress.