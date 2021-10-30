[Teams] Liverpool vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool will be looking to keep the pressure on at the top of the Premier League with a win when they face Brighton at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale changes from the side that started during the Carabao Cup win over Preston on Wednesday night. Alisson Becker is recalled between the sticks so Adrian drops out while Andrew Robertson comes in for Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back after being rested in midweek so Neco Williams makes way while Virgil van Dijk comes in to start in the heart of the Liverpool defence with Joe Gomez dropping out. Ibrahima Konate gets another chance to impress as he starts alongside van Dijk so Joel Matip makes way.

There are plenty of changes in midfield too as Jordan Henderson is recalled to captain the side. Naby Keita is fit after making a swift recovery from an injury that forced him off during the 5-0 win at Manchester United last weekend. He starts in midfield along with Curtis Jones so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain misses out. Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho miss out due to injury issues.

Mohamed Salah is recalled in attack and he’ll be looking to continue his sensational recent form in front of goal for Liverpool while Sadio Mane also returns after being rested last time out. Takumi Minimino and Divock Origi drop out after starting in the League Cup.

Firmino starts

Roberto Firmino is recalled to lead the line up front for Liverpool so Diogo Jota has to settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip, Morton.

Brighton

Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, March, Lallana, Mwepu, Bissouma, Cucurella, Moder, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Wester, Maupay, Macallister, Gross, Locadia, Sarmiento, Roberts.