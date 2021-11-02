Liverpool injury update: Klopp confirms major blow but key duo fit to face Atletico

Liverpool return to Champions League action when they take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the group stages on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of several players.

Let’s start with the good news and Klopp was pleased to confirm to reporters a major double boost with Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho declared fit and available for selection against Atletico tomorrow night.

Fabinho has been missing in recent games with a knee injury while Thiago has been out for several weeks with a calf problem but they’ve resumed full training at Melwood and are now in contention for Liverpool’s clash against Madrid.

Their return to fitness is well timed as Liverpool have been dealt a fresh blow with the news that fellow midfielder Naby Keita is facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Keita sustained the problem during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion and Klopp says the midfielder will be ‘out for a while’, so the Reds will have to make-do without the Guinea international for the foreseeable future.

Another absentee tomorrow night will be James Milner as the veteran 35-year-old is still recovering from a thigh injury while youngster Harvey Elliott is working his way back from a serious ankle injury.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Naby has a hamstring injury so will be out for a while. Apart from that, Millie it’s clear [he won’t be involved] and the others who are out long-term will be out as well. “Fabinho and Thiago trained completely normally and are in contention, which is good obviously. It’s very helpful and so we will see. “Injuries [in this] period of the season are completely normal, as long as they are not too harsh we have to accept that. The players will be back, hopefully soon, and then they are in contention again as well. “But for tomorrow only the fit players, obviously.”

Liverpool head into tomorrow’s game sitting top of Group B with a maximum nine points following their 3-2 win in Madrid last month so they can book their place in the next phase with another victory at Anfield.