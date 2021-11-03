[Teams] Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in the group stages of the Champions League at Anfield tonight knowing victory would book their place in the knockout stages.

Jurgen Klopp has made some changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. Alisson Becker keeps his place between the sticks but Joel Matip is recalled to line-up alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s back four. Ibrahima Konate is the man to make way as he drops to the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts once again at right-back but there is a change on the left with Kostas Tsimikas coming in for Andrew Robertson – who’s given a breather this evening.

Liverpool welcome Fabinho back into the side after he recovered from injury. Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keep their places in midfield so Curtis Jones makes way. Thiago Alcantara is back in the squad after returning to full fitness but the Spaniard has to make-do with a place among the substitutes.

Klopp has freshened things up in attack with Diogo Jota given a recall at the expense of Roberto Firmino. Mohamed Salah keeps his place on the right flank while Sadio Mane also starts once again for Liverpool so Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino remain on the bench.

Atletico are without Antoine Griezmann so Joao Felix supports former Liverpool star Luis Suarez in attack. Koke captains the Spaniard’s once again while Kieran Trippier starts at right-back for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Firmino, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Phillips, Williams, Morton.

Atletico Madrid

Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso; Correa, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix

Subs: Lecomte, Ajturbe, Lodi, Vrsaljko, Gonzalez, Herrera, Serranno, Carlos, Cunha.