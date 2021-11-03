Man Utd confirm huge injury blow – star set to miss games vs Arsenal, Chelsea & City

Manchester United star Raphael Varane is set to miss a crucial run of fixtures after being ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury, the club have confirmed.

Varane started against Atalanta in United’s Champions League group stage clash on Tuesday night but was forced off in the first half after pulling up with a hamstring injury shortly before the break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after the dramatic 2-2 draw in Bergamo that the initial signs didn’t look good but said the club would assess the centre-back on Wednesday to discover the full extent of the problem.

Those further tests have now been conducted and unfortunately for Manchester United their initial fears have been realised as the club have confirmed on ManUtd.com this evening that Varane is facing a month on the sidelines.

The news will come as a huge blow to Man Utd as the Reds have struggled without Varane this season and the French international is now set to miss a crucial run of games over the coming weeks.

The former Real Madrid star is certain to sit out Saturday’s derby with Manchester City and the trip to Watford after the international break. Varane will then miss huge away games against Villarreal and Chelsea before the end of November.

Assuming the defender is out for the full month, Varane is also set to miss the visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford at the start of December and could be facing a race against time to take on Crystal Palace on December 5th.

This latest setback will be a major blow to Solskjaer and questions will now be asked as to whether Varane was rushed back from a groin injury that had kept him out for much of October.

The defender had to pass a late fitness test to make his return against Tottenham last weekend so it was a surprise to many that he started against Atalanta in the Champions League just three days later.

To compound matters, Victor Lindelof missed the trip to Italy on Tuesday due to a knock so Solskjaer will be praying the Swede makes a swift recovery. Eric Bailly is on stand-by to start alongside Harry Maguire against Man City this weekend.