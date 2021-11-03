“Doesn’t look good” – Solskjaer’s worrying update after Man Utd star picks up injury

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has offered a worrying update on Raphael Varane after the centre-back limped out of Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Atalanta on Tuesday night.

Varane has only recently returned from a three week absence with a thigh injury and came through United’s impressive 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in north London at the weekend unscathed.

The French international started once again last night during Man Utd’s Champions League group stages clash in Atalanta but was forced off shortly before half-time with the Reds trailing 1-0.

Varane went down off the ball and after receiving treatment on the field he limped straight down the tunnel with the clubs physio having been replaced by attacker Mason Greenwood.

Speaking to the media after the game last night, Solskjaer confirmed Varane has a hamstring issue and admitted the early signs aren’t good but says the club will assess the centre-back to determine the full extent of the injury.

Solskjaer is quoted by Sky Sports as saying:

“First look at it, is he felt his hamstring. We have to look at him tomorrow. But he felt his hamstring as he ran tightening up. So he didn’t want to risk anything. First assessment doesn’t look good but we’ll assess him again tomorrow and fingers crossed.”

Manchester United have struggled without Varane at times this season so it will come as a huge concern that the Frenchman has picked up another injury and Solskjaer will be praying it’s nothing serious.

The former Real Madrid star is now expected to miss Saturday’s huge derby against Manchester City but Solskjaer will hope he makes a swift recovery with big games against Chelsea, Villarreal and Arsenal coming up over the next few weeks.

Victor Lindelof missed the trip to Italy last night with a knock that he picked up in training and it remains to be seen if he’ll be available at the weekend so Eric Bailly is on stand-by to start alongside Harry Maguire in defence.

Man Utd needed another moment of magic from Cristiano Ronaldo to salvage a point against Atalanta on Tuesday evening with the Portuguese superstar scoring his second of the game in stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw in Bergamo.