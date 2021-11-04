Edinson Cavani starts in 3 key changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Man City

Manchester United entertain arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils recently ended a four-match winless league run with a sublime 3-0 triumph at Tottenham Hotspur.

They could not carry the momentum in the midweek Champions League clash against Atalanta where they settled for a 2-2 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the standout performer in both games. The Portuguese scored a vital equaliser in stoppage time on Tuesday.

He could have a big say in the Manchester derby. The 36-year-old has fared well against City with five goals and three assists from 14 outings.

Here is now Man Utd could line up for the derby.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has been an undisputed choice for the Premier League and European games this term. The Spaniard has come up with several top-notch saves, but he was at fault for Atalanta’s opening goal in midweek. He will be keen to make amends.

Defence: Raphael Varane is a confirmed absentee after picking up a hamstring injury against Atalanta. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may still stick with a three-man central defence with Victor Lindelof coming in to partner Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire. Lindelof was absent for the Bergamo trip with a minor injury, and he appears likely to make a timely comeback

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are automatic choices in the wing-back positions, barring any late setbacks. The former had an impressive outing against Spurs from an unfamiliar role. He has had the edge over Raheem Sterling in recent derbies, and there could be a similar match-up on Saturday.

Midfield: It could be a straightforward choice for Solskjaer with Paul Pogba suspended for two more domestic games after his sending off against Liverpool last month. Scott McTominay and Fred are his trusted lieutenants and the duo are widely expected to start in the centre of the park.

Attack: Bruno Fernandes is a definite starter from the number 10 role, and the same will be the case with Cristiano Ronaldo up front. The duo have combined splendidly in recent games. Fernandes produced a delightful backheel assist for Ronaldo to open the scoring in Bergamo.

Marcus Rashford has netted three goals in five appearances this term. However, all of those have come off the bench. Solskjaer could lean towards Cavani for the derby with 24-year-old Rashford dropping out. The Uruguayan delivered a promising display at Spurs last weekend that was capped with a goal.

Man Utd line-up (3-4-1-2) vs Man City