Team news update: Man Utd boss hints at injury boost ahead of Man City game

Manchester United welcome rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime for the stand-out Premier League fixture this weekend.

Ahead of the game, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on the fitness of Victor Lindelof.

The Swedish international missed Man Utd’s Champions League group stage draw with Atalanta on Tuesday night after picking up a knock in training leading up to the trip to Italy.

Solskjaer says Lindelof remains a doubt to face Man City and he can’t make any guarantees about his availability but the United boss expects the centre-back to be declared fit and in contention for the derby.

Manchester United will hope Lindelof is fit as fellow centre-back Raphael Varane is certain to miss the visit of Pep Guardiola’s team to Old Trafford tomorrow lunchtime.

Varane out for 4-5 weeks

The Frenchman was forced off during the first half against Atalanta with a hamstring injury and Solskjaer has confirmed Varane is facing 4-5 weeks on the sidelines.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“We’ve got a couple of players doubtful unfortunately, but that’s part of the game. We’ll just have to give them as much time as possible because all of them are working really hard and they wanted another 24 hours to see if they could be available.” “He’s [Lindelof] still a doubt but, hopefully, he can come in tomorrow and say he’s ready. I expect him to be ready tomorrow but I can’t confirm.” “With all the technology, you expect him [Varane] to be out for four-five weeks. It’s a blow for us as he’s come in and been really influential, but Eric Bailly came in last time and was exceptional. We have a squad that can cope.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Lindelof is fit but Eric Bailly is on stand-by the start alongside Harry Maguire in the heart of Man Utd’s defence after impressing against Atalanta in midweek.

Elsewhere, Paul Pogba won’t be involved this weekend as he sits out the second of his three-game domestic suspension following his sending off against Liverpool last month so Solskjaer will be without two key players tomorrow.

Manchester United head into the weekend action sitting fifth in the Premier League table – three points adrift of third-placed Manchester City – so they can move level with the defending champions with victory at Old Trafford.