Teams: West Ham vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table when they take on West Ham at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change from the side that beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week with Andrew Robertson recalled at left-back. Kostas Tsimikas is the man to make way despite his soldi performance last time out.

Alisson Becker starts once again in goal for Liverpool while Joel Matip keeps his place alongside Virgil Van Dijk in the middle of defence. Ibrahima Konate has to settle for a place on the bench but Trent Alexander-Arnold starts yet again at right-back for the Reds.

Fabinho lines-up in the holding role after making his return from injury against Atletico while Jordan Henderson captains Liverpool once again this afternoon. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keeps his spot after an impressive showing in midweek so Thiago Alcantara has to make-do with a sub role.

Roberto Firmino is out due to injury so Diogo Jota keeps his place in the Liverpool attack with Mohamed Salah and Saido Mane offering support. Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are attacking options from the bench.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio leads the line up front with Jarrod Bowen supporting. Kurt Zouma keeps his place in defence while Aaron Cresswell starts at left-back.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Dawson, Coufal, Diop, Masuaku, Noble, Kral, Fredericks, Lanzini.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams, Morton.