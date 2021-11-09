Manchester United fans react after Paul Pogba suffers thigh injury

Some Manchester United fans on Twitter have provided a mixed reaction after it was confirmed that Paul Pogba had suffered a thigh injury.

The 28-year-old sustained the setback in France training on Monday, and United have since revealed that he has withdrawn from the national team squad.

The exact timescale for his recovery has not been disclosed, but RMC Sport claims that he could be out for eight to ten weeks, as per first diagnosis.

Pogba has divided opinion among United’s fanbase over the years, and there are no surprises that there has been a mixed response towards his injury.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

Sell him to Juve in January and buy Rice. — Rudra (@RudraXCR7) November 9, 2021

He doesn’t wanna be seen playing under Ole again, can’t blame him — Liam (@Liam1057) November 9, 2021

Just gets worse 😔 — CaolanUTFR🇾🇪 (@CaolanMufc23) November 9, 2021

No good news of late from this club — MOz🌍 (@Jmozyz) November 9, 2021

It's really bad for us. — Kamya Atha (@KamyaAtha) November 9, 2021

Donny time I guess — ً (@vonaa__) November 9, 2021

Seems to get injured every time the going gets tough! — Mufc (@1rishMufc) November 9, 2021

Pogba started the campaign in superb fashion, bagging seven assists in just four Premier League games.

However, his form curtailed thereafter, and he found himself regularly on the bench. The Frenchman was recently sent off in the humiliating 5-0 league defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The £54m-rated star has already served two games of the three-match suspension, but it now appears that he may not be available for the trip to Chelsea before the end of the month.

Pogba’s injury is a definite blow for the Red Devils, who are already dealing with the absence of Raphael Varane. The centre-back is out for November with a hamstring injury.

United’s league form been poor over the past couple of months. They picked up 13 points after the opening five games, but have accumulated just four more from the next six matches.

There have been concerns in both defence and midfield. Scott McTominay and Fred have received plenty of fan criticism, having struggled to dominate the opposition from the centre of the park.

Pogba has played higher up the field for United this term, but on his day, he is one of the best central midfielders. His potential absence could open up a spot for Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international has been largely ignored by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the league duties. He has been limited to just 16 minutes of playing time in the top-flight this term.

He will be hoping for a change in fortunes. With Solskjaer’s job on the line, he may make multiple changes after the international break. Van de Beek could be handed a regular run of games.