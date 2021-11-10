Manchester United could freeze Paul Pogba out from first-team plans amid contract stand-off

Manchester United’s hierarchy could freeze Paul Pogba out from their first-team plans amid his reluctance to sign a new contract, The Sun reports.

The midfielder started the campaign brilliantly with seven assists in just four Premier League games, but his form dropped off drastically thereafter.

Pogba became a regular on the bench for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before his sending off in the humiliating 5-0 league defeat to Liverpool last month.

He has already served two games of the three-match ban, but it appears that he is likely to be sidelined until the turn of the year after picking up a thigh injury.

It is now reported that Pogba may have played his final game for the Red Devils as the board have grown frustrated with the ongoing contract stand-off.

The midfielder’s deal expires at the end of the campaign, and there has been no breakthrough in contract negotiations involving his agent Mino Raiola.

The club are prepared to keep him out of their first-team plans before releasing him on a free transfer.

Pogba has divided opinion among Red Devils fans over the years, but he is one of the best central midfielders in the world when he is at the top of his game.

The 28-year-old has been a consistent performer for France, but he has not quite replicated the consistency when it comes to club level with United.

It seemed that he could have a bright season this term after a tremendous start where he excelled with his performances from the left side of the attack.

However, he has now been hampered by an injury. Pogba will enter the final six months of his deal in January, and can negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club.

United are no longer in control of Pogba’s destiny as the World Cup winner can negotiate a significant signing-on fee and wages on a free transfer next year.

It was recently claimed that the club feel he is too valuable to sell in January. It would come as a surprise if the £54m-rated star is frozen out on his injury return.