Liverpool vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

Premier League football is back and Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield this evening for this weekend’s stand-out fixture.

Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Sadio Mane as he’s overcome a minor rib injury to start in attack for Liverpool. He’s joined by Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota with Roberto Firmino on the sidelines.

Andrew Robertson misses out due to a knock so Kostas Tsimikas starts at left-back while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk complete the Liverpool back four this evening.

Jordan Henderson is only named on the bench so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts against former club Arsenal while Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho also start in midfield for Liverpool. Naby Keita and James Milner miss out due to injury.

Arsenal welcome Thomas Partey back into the starting eleven after he recovered from a groin injury. Albert Sambi Lokonga partners Partey in midfield so Ainsley Maitland-Niles is the man to make way.

Mikel Arteta has decided to stick with Nuno Tavares at left-back despite Kieran Tierney’s return to full fitness. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White and Gabriel make-up the back four for Arsenal so Rob Holding is named on the bench.

Alexandre Lacazette keeps his place in attack along with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is fit to start up front for Arsenal. Therefore, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Nicolas Pepe have to settle for place among the substitutes at Anfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Henderson, Minamino, Gordon, Phillips, Beck, Morton, Bradley

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Partey, Sambi, Smith Rowe, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Tierney, Holding, Cedric, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Odegaard, Pepe, Martinelli