Thomas Tuchel provides injury update on N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed a double injury blow ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The Blues went top of their Champions League group yesterday after a resounding 4-0 victory over Juventus at Stamford Bridge.

The club dominated the proceedings from the start to the end. The Bianconeri were restricted to just two shots on target over 90 minutes.

Despite the comfortable triumph, there was sad news with N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell being brought off with knee injuries.

Kante was substituted in the 37th minute after twisting his knee while Chilwell was taken off in the 71st with a knee issue of his own.

Following the game, Tuchel confirmed both injuries. The German was hopeful that the duo have not suffered anything serious.

He said via Chelseafc.com: “Chilly has a sharp pain in the knee and he was in a lot of pain. Now he feels a bit better so we will have an examination tomorrow to be more precise.”

“We hope for the best and it’s not too bad news. It’s the same with N’Golo. He twisted his knee a little bit but hopefully it’s not too bad.

“These were the only two sad things because N’Golo was again fantastic until the moment when he went off and Chilly is in a fantastic moment and is also important. Let’s hope for the best.”

The Blues needed to win by a two-goal margin to go top of their Champions League group. They did so in superb fashion, completely outplaying the Bianconeri.

Reece James was the pick of the players once again with a goal. The England international also played a key part in making it 4-0 with a sublime long-range pass.

The west London giants will now shift their attention to the Premier League where they are scheduled to face an out-of-form Manchester United side at home.

The Red Devils have suffered five defeats in the last seven league games. However, they returned to winning ways yesterday with a 2-0 win at Villarreal.

On current form, it appears the Blues could secure another win, but their head-to-head record against the Red Devils has not been particularly impressive.

They have failed to beat them in the previous seven league meetings, but they outclassed their rivals in the 2020 FA Cup semi-final by a 3-1 scoreline.

Aside from Kante and Chilwell, the Blues could be missing Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz (both hamstring) for the weekend’s encounter against United.