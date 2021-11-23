Team News: Chelsea duo miss training ahead of Juventus game, Lukaku involved

Chelsea are likely to be without two players for tonight’s Champions League encounter against Juventus.

The Blues registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The victory maintained their three-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the standings.

They are now scheduled to entertain the Bianconeri in Europe, but could be without two players.

Mateo Kovacic has already been ruled out of the encounter with a hamstring injury suffered last month.

As per the club’s official website, Havertz could also miss out after he was not spotted in training yesterday.

The German has been nursing a tight hamstring, sustained at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

The attacker was branded as doubtful by Thomas Tuchel, and it now appears that he could miss the game.

There has also been positive news with Romelu Lukaku involved in full training for a second session.

The Belgium international could be fit to make the bench for the visit of the Bianconeri.

The Blues are currently second in their Champions League group, behind Juventus on the head-to-head record.

A point would ensure progress to the last 16, but a victory is essential for them to secure top spot.

The west London giants have not beaten the Bianconeri since his their inaugural meeting in 2009.

The last four encounters have produced two draws and two defeats for the Blues.

Tuchel will be hoping that his team can put an end to the four-match winless streak.

There should be a few changes to the line-up. We fancy Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech to start.

Mason Mount and Havertz had difficult outings against the Foxes despite the dominating win.

While Havertz appears sidelined, Mount could also drop to the bench with Pulisic and Ziyech starting.

The duo were introduced at the hour mark on Saturday, and combined for the third goal.

Before that, they had another similar opportunity, but Pulisic put his effort just wide.

They could be rewarded with starting spots on the back of being praised by Tuchel.