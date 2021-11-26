Man Utd team news update ahead of Chelsea trip

Michael Carrick takes charge of his first Premier League game as interim Manchester United manager when they travel to West London to face Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend, Carrick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update.

Luke Shaw missed Man Utd’s Champions League win over Villarreal in midweek after being forced off with a head injury during the defeat at Watford last weekend. The injury came after Shaw suffered concussion against Man City earlier this month and Carrick has confirmed the club will need to assess the left-back to see if he’ll be fit to face Chelsea.

The interim Man Utd boss also confirmed that Fred will need to be checked over after the Brazilian international twisted his knee during the win at Villarreal so it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will make the trip to London.

Carrick told ManUtd.com:

“We’ve got two or three different little issues where we’re waiting. It’s never ideal. You want a full squad to pick from. “There is one or two that we’re kind of waiting on. Luke took a bang on the head, we’re assessing him and we’ll make a call on how he is. Fred twisted his ankle. He managed to carry on and see the game out, which is pretty incredible. He played a big part in us winning. “We’ll have to see how that works out. We’ll be strong and look forward to the game.”

Mounting injuries

Mason Greenwood has missed United’s last two games after testing positive for covid-19 while Edinson Cavani has been out in recent weeks due to a tendon injury and the attacking duo are expected to miss this weekend’s game with Chelsea.

Paul Pogba also remains on the sidelines as the midfielder continues to recover from the injury he suffered while away with France during the recent international break.

Raphael Varane is another confirmed absentee for Manchester United this weekend as the centre-back is still working his way back from a thigh injury. Harry Maguire will also be missing for United as he’s suspended following his sending off against Watford so Eric Bailly is expected to come-in alongside Victor Lindelof against Chelsea.

It means that if Shaw and Fred are both ruled out this weekend then Carrick will be without seven first team players for the trip to Chelsea, which would be a disastrous situation for Man Utd to be in away to the league leaders.

Carrick made four changes for the win at Villarreal but with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford pushing for recalls, we could see the Man Utd boss freshen things up against Chelsea on Sunday.