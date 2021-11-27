Liverpool vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups as Alexander-Arnold returns

Liverpool will look to close the gap on the league leaders when they take on Southampton at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has made six changes from the side that beat Porto 2-0 in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night. Virgil van Dijk is recalled to start in defence with Joel Matip the man to make way as Ibrahima Konate keeps his place.

Alisson Becker once again starts in goal for the Reds while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also recalled at right-back after being rested against Porto. Neco Williams is the man to make way after a rare run-out in Europe. Andy Robertson is also back for Liverpool having returned to full fitness so Kostas Tsimikas drops to the bench.

Fabinho is brought back in to the holding role after he was given a breather in midweek so youngster Tyler Morton drops out after making his full Liverpool debut in the Champions League last time out.

Jordan Henderson is deemed fit to return to the starting eleven this afternoon after building up his match fitness off the bench recently. Thiago Alcatanra keeps his place after scoring against Porto so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the man to drop out.

Jota recalled

Mohamed Salah once again starts in the Liverpool attack while Sadio Mane lines-up against his former side. Diogo Joto is recalled to start up front after being rested against Porto so Takumi Minamino makes way.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip, Williams, Morton.

Southampton

McCarthy, Livramento, Bendarek, Salisu, Lyanco, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, A Amstrong, Broja, Adams

Subs: Forster, Walker-Peters, Valery, Diallo, Smallbone, Walcott, Tella, Redmond, Long.