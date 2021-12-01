Cristiano Ronaldo recalled | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Arsenal

Michael Carrick will continue in the dugout when Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Thursday night. Here is how we think Man Utd will line up for the game:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea will no doubt continue between the sticks as the Spaniard has established himself as United’s No.1 this season.

Defence: Man Utd welcome Harry Maguire back into the squad after he served his one-game suspension during the draw at Chelsea last weekend. Eric Bailly played well at Stamford Bridge but he’s the man most likely to make way for Maguire with Victor Lindelof keeping his place in defence against Arsenal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should continue at right-back while Alex Telles should keep his place at left-back for Manchester United as Luke Shaw remains a major doubt due to an on-going head issue.

Midfield: Manchester United will be continue to be without Paul Pogba as the French international is still working his way back from a thigh injury that’s hampered him this month.

Carrick played with three central midfielders at Chelsea but he could revert to a two-man pivot at home to Arsenal. Scott McTominay was terrific last weekend so he should keep his place in the Man Utd eleven while Fred is likely to keep his place so Nemanja Matic may be the man to drop out.

Bruno Fernandes could therefore start in the attacking central midfield role which would mean Donny van de Beek has to settle for a place among the substitutes tomorrow night.

Attack: Cristiano Ronaldo was surprisingly dropped for the trip to Chelsea but the Portuguese superstar is tipped to be recalled against Arsenal and he’ll be desperate to show Carrick he was wrong to leave him out at Stamford Bridge.

Marcus Rashford could play from the left side of the Manchester United attack while Jadon Sancho should have done enough to keep his place after scoring the opening goal in West London.

That means Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard may have to make-do with a place among the substitutes against Arsenal tomorrow.

