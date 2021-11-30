Man Utd team news: Maguire returns but 4 players set to miss Arsenal clash

Michael Carrick will continue in the dugout when Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Ralf Rangnick has been confirmed as United’s interim manager until the end of the season but the German is still waiting for his work permit to be approved so Carrick will take charge of his third game since Ole Gunner Solskjaer was dismissed.

The former midfielder will be able to call upon Harry Maguire again when Arsenal head to Old Trafford on Thursday, as confirmed on ManUtd.com. Maguire was forced to miss Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday due to suspension after being dismissed against Watford a week earlier. However, the one-game ban has now been served so Maguire is back in contention – although Eric Bailly impressed at Stamford Bridge at the weekend so will hope to keep his place alongside Victor Lindelof.

Raphael Varane is still working his way back to full fitness following a thigh injury so he won’t feature against Arsenal and Luke Shaw is expected to once again miss out as he continues to recover from a head injury. Shaw suffered concussion against Manchester City earlier this month and took a blow to the head again during the defeat at Watford so Solskjaer is taking no chances with the full-back.

No Pogba

Manchester United will also be without Paul Pogba when the Gunners come to town on Thursday night as the French international is still recovering from a thigh injury and Edinson Cavani is also set to miss out against Arsenal due to an on-going tendon issue.

There was some good news for United at the weekend as Mason Greenwood made his return to the squad after missing the last few games following a positive covid-19 test. The youngster was an unused substitute against Chelsea so will be hoping to feature on Thursday night.

Carrick also has a big decision to make over Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese superstar was dropped to the bench on Sunday so he’ll be desperate to face-off against Arsenal from the start.

Man Utd head into Thursday night’s game sitting eighth in the Premier League table – five points off the top four – so they’ll be keen for a win to close the gap on the likes of Arsenal and West Ham.