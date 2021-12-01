Everton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool will look to close-in on the league leaders with a win over Everton at Goodison Park this evening.

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change from the side that beat Southampton at the weekend with Joel Matip coming in for Ibrahima Konate in defence. Virgil van Dijk starts at the back along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho starts once again in the holding role for Liverpool while Jordan Henderson captains the visitors at Goodison Park. Thiago Alcantara is rewarded for his fine recent form with another start in midfield so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has to settle for a place on the bench.

There are no surprises in the Liverpool attack as Mohamed Salah continues on the right flank while Sadio Mane keeps his place on the left. The deadly duo support Diogo Jota in the front three with Roberto Firmino out injured.

Divock Origi is an option from the bench for the Reds while Takumi Minamino is also among the subs along with James Milner and Tyler Morton.

As for Everton, Salomon Rondon supports Richarlison up front with Andros Townsend also starting in attack for the hosts. Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure marshal the midfield with Fabien Delph among the substitutes.

Seamus Coleman starts at right-back for Everton while Lucas Digne keeps his place at left-back. Ben Godfrey lines-up alongside Michael Keane in the middle of the back four.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gray, Richarlison, Rondon

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Dobbin, Gbamin, Delph, Iwobi, Gordon, Tosun

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams, Morton.