Chelsea fans rave about Mason Mount’s performance against Watford

A selection of Chelsea fans were delighted with Mason Mount’s impressive performance against Watford in the Premier League last night.

The Blues went into the game with two draws from the last three league matches, and needed maximum points to remain top of the table.

They made a nervous start at Vicarage Road, but broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Kai Havertz put the ball on a plate for Mount to score on his return to the starting XI.

The Hornets equalised before the break through Emmanuel Dennis. The second half could have gone either way, but the Blues came on top after Hakim Ziyech’s goal.

The Morocco international has been in fine form recently, and he found the back of the net in the 72nd minute after a lovely pass by Mount from the left flank.

Mount recently struggled for form after his absence due to a tooth infection. Some fans on Twitter were pleased for the £88k-a-week man after yesterday’s display.

Say what you want about him but when the going gets tough, Mason Mount delivers. pic.twitter.com/CMkoC7xSTG — Raf (@CFC_Raf) December 1, 2021

Mason Mount crowned official MOTM and we can’t disagree, 2 G/A, just seemed he was fighting more than many other Chelsea starters in that game, not only just tonight, but many times previously. pic.twitter.com/B78BrWPN3L — Pys (@CFCPys) December 1, 2021

Let’s talk about the lad, AGAIN! Mason Mount – quite simply a wonderful player & of paramount importance to Chelsea – in possession sharp, always looking to zip it & create problems, out of possession – a managers dream! Not even to do with a goal & assist, he’s just class 💙! pic.twitter.com/WUJogo0f86 — DavidBranch CHELSEA ⭐️⭐️💙 (@DavidBranchCFC) December 1, 2021

Mason Mount waited for people to slander him only to emerge 19th best player Globally and bags a goal+ assist two days later #CFC pic.twitter.com/XVd5L8eZmR — Frankie Azpilicueta (@FrankieAzpilic1) December 1, 2021

Amazing game from Mason mount Scoring and assisting in both our goals, love to see it💙 pic.twitter.com/shFPVUQcYy — CFC Bando☔️ (@CFC_Bando) December 1, 2021

We haven't seen the best of Mason Mount this season – not entirely his fault due to injuries (and his wisdom teeth), but tonight was a timely reminder of why he's so loved by Tuchel. His season starts from here — Harry (@HarryCFC170) December 1, 2021

Mount has been an influential player in the Blues’ attack since his breakthrough in 2019. He appears to be getting back to his best after fitness issues in recent weeks.

It was far from an ideal performance from the west London giants yesterday, but they managed to secure the win. Edouard Mendy was kept busy in goal with six saves.

The Blues are currently only one point ahead of Manchester City at the top of the standings while Liverpool are right behind the Cityzens with a further one-point deficit.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have no room for errors. They will be aiming for successive league wins when they entertain London rivals West Ham United on Saturday.

Mount and Havertz could keep their places on the back of the midweek showing. Ziyech could also return to the starting XI after a lively cameo performance, capped with a goal.

Romelu Lukaku has featured off the bench in the past two games after an ankle injury. Tuchel may want him fully fit before he is reintroduced to the starting line-up.