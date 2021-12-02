Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel provides injury update on Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that he is ‘most worried’ about the injury sustained by Trevoh Chalobah against Watford last night.

The Blues graduate has had a tremendous breakthrough season with the Blues, and he made his fourth successive start for them yesterday.

The 22-year-old played for an hour against the Hornets before he was substituted with an apparent hamstring injury. He went down unchallenged.

Judging by his reaction, the centre-back could be sidelined for a while. Speaking after the 2-1 win, Tuchel did not confirm the extent of the injury.

However, he acknowledged that he is ‘more worried’ for the defender and it is a ‘big loss’ for the club.

He told Amazon Prime Sport via Absolute Chelsea: “The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah.”

“We got a lot of hits today. The doctor was on the field, 20 times it felt like, to treat players. It’s a big loss with Trevoh.

“We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30.”

There was much talk about the Blues recruiting another central defender during the last transfer window.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde was the prime target, but they could not secure a suitable agreement for him.

The decision has helped Chalobah prosper with the Blues. Tuchel has handed him regular playing time that has been repaid with stand-out performances.

Aside from his solid defending, the academy graduate has also chipped in with three goals, and he appears set to have a bright future ahead with the club.

The untimely setback at Vicarage Road could keep him on the sidelines for the upcoming games but hopefully, he can make a swift return to first-team action.

Tuchel has plenty of selection issues ahead of the London derby against West Ham United on Saturday.

Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic were missing due to injuries yesterday. Jorginho and Timo Werner were left on the bench after recent knocks.

The German will be hoping for good news on the fitness front ahead of the Hammers visit of Stamford Bridge.