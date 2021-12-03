Liverpool team news update: Keita & Gomez ruled out

Liverpool will look to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea with a win when they take on Wolves at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update which includes the latest on Naby Keita and Joe Gomez.

Keita has been on the sidelines with a thigh injury for the past month but the midfielder stepped-up his return to action after resuming training with the rest of the first team squad at Melwood this week.

Gomez has also been missing for Liverpool’s last few matches after suffering an calf injury in late October but the centre-back joined Keita in taking part in training this week as he works his way back to full fitness.

Klopp said the duo have looked ‘brilliant’ out on the training pitch but the Wolves trip still comes too soon for them. Keita and Gomez will continue to work in training over the weekend and could then be in contention for Liverpool’s Champions League clash with AC Milan next week.

Too soon

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“[They were involved in] big parts. It was really nice to see. “We didn’t let them do the full session because medical told us not to do that, but they looked brilliant. “They now use the next two or three days to do the stuff they have to while being part of team training – and then I think from Sunday on, if nothing happens between now and then, they should be in contention again.”

Liverpool have other injury concerns to deal with ahead of the Wolves game as Roberto Firmino is still working his way back from a thigh injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks.

Curtis Jones is also still out for the Reds with an eye injury while Harvey Elliott is undergoing his rehabilitation from a serious ankle injury so Klopp is without five players for the trip to Molineux tomorrow.

Liverpool head into the weekend action sitting third in the Premier League table – two points off leaders Chelsea – so they’ll be hoping to keep the pressure on with a win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon.