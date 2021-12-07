Origi & Mane start | Expected Liverpool line-up vs AC Milan

Liverpool conclude the group stages of the Champions League when they take on AC Milan at the San Siro tonight. Here is how Liverpool are expected to line up:

Goalkeeper: Jurgen Klopp is set to ring the changes as Liverpool have already sealed top spot so Alisson Becker could get a rare rest with Caoimhín Kelleher handed a start in goal.

Defence: Klopp should also rest his key men in defence ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa. Neco Williams should come in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back while Kostas Tsimikas is set to replace Andy Robertson on the left.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are expected to be given a breather after starting during Liverpool’s win at Wolves on Saturday. Ibrahima Konate should start against AC Milan while Nat Phillips may make a rare appearance this season with Joe Gomez still working his way back to full fitness.

Midfield: Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is expected to be rested along with regulars Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho with the trio saved for the league game at the weekend.

Morton starts

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is primed for a recall in midfield while James Milner could also come back into the starting eleven. Naby Keita may return to the squad after overcoming a thigh injury but he might not be ready to start just yet so Tyler Morton is tipped to make another start. The 19-year-old impressed in his full debut late last month and will be desperate to show Klopp what he can do on the big stage again this evening.

Forward: Divock Origi was Liverpool’s super-sub yet again at the weekend as he came off the bench to score a last gasp winner at Wolves. The Belgian is set to be given a start tonight as he’ll replace Diogo Jota up front.

Mohamed Salah may be given a rest so Takumi Minamino should start in the Liverpool attack. However, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott are still not fit so Sadio Mane may keep his place on the left flank.

Here is how we expect Liverpool to line-up: