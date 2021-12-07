Expected Man Utd line-up (4-2-2-2) vs Young Boys

Manchester United entertain Young Boys in their final Champions League group game tomorrow.

The Red Devils have already booked their place in the last 16 of the European competition with the top spot. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is expected to ring in the changes, and there could be several fringe players in the XI.

Here is how Man Utd could line up on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson has been limited to just one appearance in the Carabao Cup this term with David de Gea in splendid form between the sticks. The England international has been confirmed to start by Rangnick in his pre-match press conference.

Defence: Aaron Wan-Bissaka has recently lost his place at right-back to Diogo Dalot, but has the chance to redeem himself. His attacking play has been a concern during his time at Manchester United, and he needs to show an improvement to become a regular under Rangnick.

In central defence, Raphael Varane may not feature, having just returned to training after a hamstring injury. Eric Bailly is likely to earn a start after being on the bench in recent games. The Ivorian could be accompanied by Harry Maguire. Phil Jones is available, but he is ineligible for the group stage.

Alex Telles has taken full advantage of Luke Shaw’s recent absence with a head injury. The Brazilian recently put in a strong all-round performance against Crystal Palace. However, Shaw has returned to full training ahead of tomorrow’s game, and he could get the nod at left-back.

Van de Beek starts

Midfield: Rangnick was full of praise for the midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay after Man Utd’s 1-0 win over Palace last weekend. The pair could be handed a well-earned rest tomorrow. Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek are expected to replace them. Paul Pogba remains sidelined with a thigh problem.

Attack: Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho played behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in a 4-2-2-2 set-up on Sunday. The quartet are likely to be handed a breather. Ronaldo could be handed some minutes off the bench to continue his scoring streak. He has netted in each of the five group games this term (six goals).

Mason Greenwood has not started for Man Utd since his return from COVID-19. He could play up front alongside Anthony Elanga, who made his first league appearance of the season last weekend. Behind the pair, Jesse Lingard could feature after recovering from a minor knock.

Juan Mata could be handed a rare outing alongside the England international in attack. The game will come too soon for Edinson Cavani, who has yet to return to full training after a tendon issue. Anthony Martial is also nursing a knee injury.

Man Utd line-up (4-2-2-2) vs Young Boys