Chelsea vs Leeds United: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel has made seven changes from the side that drew with Zenit St Petersberg in the Champions League in midweek with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy among those recalled. Kepa drops to the bench.

Cesar Azpilicueta starts in defence with Trevoh Chalobah injured while Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are recalled in place of Andreas Christensen and Malang Sarr – who both struggled last time out.

Jorginho is recalled in midfield after being rested on Wednesday night. N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic remain unavailable for selection so Ruben Loftus-Cheek gets another start in the middle of the park. Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez make way.

Reece James moves back to the right flank this afternoon for Chelsea and Marcos Alonso is recalled to start on the left with Ben Chilwell still out injured.

Mason Mount keeps his place in the Chelsea attack while Timo Werner is also given another start after scoring twice in the Champions League. Romelu Lukaku was also on target against Zenit but he drops out with Kai Havertz recalled up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Sarr, Barkley, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku

Leeds United

Meslier, Firpo, Llorente, Shackleton, Ayling, Roberts, Dallas, Harrison, Raphinha, Forshaw, James

Subs: McCarron, Summerville, Klaesson, Klich, Jenkins, Drameh, Gelhardt, Cresswell, McKinstry