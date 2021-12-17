Liverpool team news: Van Dijk & Fabinho update ahead of Tottenham trip

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap on Manchester City with a win when they face Tottenham in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update including the latest on Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk.

The key duo, along with midfielder Curtis Jones, were forced to miss Liverpool’s win over Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday night after returning suspected positive COVID-19 tests shortly before the game.

Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones are all now awaiting the results of PCR tests so Klopp says he’s still unsure whether he’ll be able to call upon the trio for the trip to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool have so far returned no other positive cases and there are no fresh injury concerns following the win over Newcastle so Klopp could have a similar squad to choose from against Spurs this weekend.

Van Dijk doubt

When asked if Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones were ruled out, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“No, it’s not confirmed yet. It’s an ongoing process, let me say it like this, but they are not there. They are fine apart from that. “In this moment, nobody else [is] positive but it’s pretty early still and the players come a bit later, so we will see.”

Liverpool will be praying Van Dijk and Fabinho’s PCR results come back negative as they’re vital members of Klopp’s starting eleven and the German coach will want them available against Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Nat Phillips remains on the sidelines with a fractured cheekbone, Adrian is out with a calf strain while Harvey Elliott is still working his way back from a serious ankle injury that’s hampered him this season.

Divock Origi also missed Liverpool’s win over Newcastle with a knee injury and he remains a major doubt this weekend so Klopp could be without seven players against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Merseysiders head to the capital sitting second in the Premier League table – one point behind Man City – so they’ll be desperate to maintain the pressure on the leaders with a win over Spurs.