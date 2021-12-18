Tottenham vs Liverpool preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Liverpool will be looking to keep up the pressure at the top of the table with a win over Tottenham in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in formidable form as they head to the capital off the back of an eight-game winning streak in all competitions so the Merseysiders will be desperate to extend that run tomorrow.

A 3-1 victory over Newcastle United on Thursday means Liverpool sit just one point behind leaders Manchester City in the table and they can also extend their advantage over third-placed Chelsea with a win on Sunday.

However, they’ll be up against a Tottenham side who haven’t played in two weeks after seeing their last three games in all competitions postponed due to a covid outbreak within the squad.

Only time will tell whether Spurs are well rested or if they’ll still be feeling the effects of a disrupted fortnight but Antonio Conte’s side need a positive result to help seventh-placed Tottenham close-in on the top four.

Team news

Tottenham will assess Hueng-min Son, Lucas Moura, Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal and Bryan Gil as they’ve been ill over the past two weeks but the quartet are expected to be available for selection this weekend.

Sergio Reguilon is also set to return while Giovani Lo Celso is back in contention after recovering from a knee injury. Cristian Romero remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury that’ll keep him out until the new year.

Liverpool have also been hit by a covid outbreak as Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones were all forced to miss the Newcastle game with suspected positive covid tests. Klopp is waiting for the results of PCR tests but it appears the trio won’t be involved tomorrow. Ibrahima Konate should continue in defence if van Dijk is out.

Divock Origi is a doubt with a knee injury while Harvey Elliott, Adrian and Nat Phillips remain on the sidelines. Roberto Firmino is back in contention after making his return from injury in midweek.

Expected line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Tanganga, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Moura, Kane, Son

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Predicted score

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: The hosts have won just one of their last 17 Premier League games against Liverpool and have lost each of the last six meetings so the Reds will be confident of continuing that excellent record on Sunday.

The disruption caused by covid will have unsettled the Tottenham squad and while Liverpool are missing a couple of key players, they should still have too much quality for Spurs in the end.