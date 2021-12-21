Firmino starts | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Leicester

Liverpool will be looking to book their place in the last four when they take on Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. Here is the line-up we expect Jurgen Klopp to select:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker is due to be given a breather so we’ll see a change in goal. Adrian is out with a calf injury so Caoimhín Kelleher is the man expected to replace Alisson between the sticks.

Defence: Liverpool will make some changes in defence too and Andy Robertson is certain to miss the visit of Leicester as he’ll be suspensed following his dismissal during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham at the weekend. Kostas Tsimikas will come in at left-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be rested so Nico Williams is set for a recall at right-back while Virgil van Dijk misses out once again due to covid. Joel Matip is likely to be rested so Joe Gomez will get a start alongside Ibrahima Konate in the middle of the back four.

Midfield: Thiago Alcantara joined Fabinho and Curtis Jones on the sidelines on Sunday after returning a positive covid rest and the trio are set to miss out once again tomorrow night.

Jordan Henderson sat out the Tottenham draw with a cold and remains a doubt for the League Cup quarter-final. Klopp may not want to risk his skipper so a place on the bench is probably the best Henderson can hope for.

Morton starts

Therefore, youngster Tyler Morton should get another chance to impress. The 19-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and should line-up alongside James Milner in midfield tomorrow night.

Naby Keita came through ninety minutes at the weekend having returned from a lengthy injury absence. Ideally, Klopp may not have wanted to start him again so soon but with so few options in midfield, Keita may get the nod again.

Attack: Liverpool are expected to hand a recall to Roberto Firmino with the Brazilian coming in for Diogo Joto up front tomorrow night. Firmino has only recently returned from a hamstring injury so he’ll be keen to build-up some much-needed match fitness.

Klopp will want to rest Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane so the duo may drop to the bench tomorrow with Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to start for the Reds.

Divock Origi won’t be involved as the Belgian has once again been ruled out with a knee injury that’s kept him on the sidelines for the past few games.

This is how we think Liverpool could line-up: