Van de Beek starts | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Burnley

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host Burnley in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils were recently on a three-match winning league run before a disappointing 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. They were second-best for most of the game, and were lucky to share a point. David de Gea was superb in goal with seven saves.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick will be expecting a better performance against Burnley, who won’t be pushovers especially at Old Trafford. The Clarets have picked up six points from their previous five league visits to the stadium, suffering just one defeat in the process.

Here is how Man Utd could line up for the game:

Goalkeeper: David de Gea has been United’s stand-out performer this term. He has helped the club secure several points with vital saves. The Spaniard is an undisputed starter between the sticks, and will be hoping for more protection from his defence.

Defence: Rangnick is bound to make changes to his backline after a poor outing against the Magpies. Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles could drop to the bench with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw taking up their full-back positions.

Raphael Varane was far from his best on his injury comeback, but Rangnick is expected to stick with the Frenchman alongside Harry Maguire in central defence for Man Utd. Victor Lindelof is out with Covid.

Midfield: Fred was guilty of losing possession at regular intervals against Newcastle and there were no surprises that he was subbed at half-time. Donny van de Beek could be an option to partner Scott McTominay if Rangnick decides for a change. Nemanja Matic is another choice, but Van de Beek is more mobile and suits the German’s high pressing style.

Attack: Ahead of the pair, there should be an enforced change with Bruno Fernandes suspended after picking up five yellow cards. The Portuguese international is a key player for Manchester United so he’ll be a big miss.

Jadon Sancho, who came off the bench on Tuesday, should be the likely replacement in one of the attacking midfield positions. The 21-year-old could partner Marcus Rashford behind the front two.

Edinson Cavani’s future remains a topic of speculation ahead of January, but he should be rewarded with a starting role alongside Cristiano Ronaldo up front. The Uruguayan bagged the vital equaliser against the Magpies, but should have scored more with the chances created for him.

Expected Man Utd line-up (4-2-2-2) vs Burnley