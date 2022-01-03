Man Utd vs Wolves: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to close in on the top four with a win over Wolves at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been dealt a major blow with the news that Harry Maguire has been ruled out of the game due to injury. Victor Lindelof is also still out due to covid while Eric Bailly is off to the AFCON so Phil Jones is handed his first league start in two years.

Jones lines-up alongside Raphael Varane in the middle of the Man Utd defence with Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeping his place at right-back ahead of Diogo Dalot. Luke Shaw starts at left-back while Nemanja Matic keeps his place in midfield alongside Scott McTominay. That means Fred and Donny van de Beek have to settle for places among the substitutes.

Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are selected in the attacking midfield positions for United so Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are left on the bench along with Jesse Lingard.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again leads the line up front for Manchester United and the Portuguese superstar is partnered by Edinson Cavani so the hosts have a wealth of attacking talent in their ranks this evening.

As for Wolves, Daniel Podence supports Raul Jimenez in attack with Trincao also getting a start so Adama Traore has to settle for a place on the bench. Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves line up in midfield for the visitors while Nelson Semedo and Conor Coady start in defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Varane, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Sancho, Greenwood, Ronaldo, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Dalot, Telles, Fred, Fernandes, Lingard, Van de Beek, Elanga, Rashford

Wolves

Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Subs: Hoever, Ait Nouri, Bruno Jordao, Silva, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle, Bueno.