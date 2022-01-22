[Teams] Man Utd vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will look to close in on the top four with a win over West Ham at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick has been forced into making one change from the side that beat Brentford last time out with Harry Maguire returning in place of Victor Lindelof – who’s ruled out for personal reasons.

David De Gea starts in goal once again for Manchester United while Diogot Dalot continues at right-back in the absence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Alex Telles also keeps his place at left-back with Luke Shaw still out while Raphael Varane lines-up alongside Maguire in the middle of defence.

Scott McTominay keeps his place in the holding role so Nemanja Matic has to make-do with a place on the bench. Fred and Bruno Fernandes line-up in the attacking midfield roles so Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all miss out.

Mason Greenwood keeps his place in the Man Utd attack while youngster Anthony Elanga keeps his place after scoring against Brentford last week. Cristiano Ronaldo is passed fit to start up front after recovering from a neck injury.

Edinson Cavani has to make do with a place among the substitutes this afternoon and the South American is joined by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on the bench.

As for West Ham, Kurt Zouma returns from injury so start in defence alongside Craig Dawson and Aaron Creswell. Jarrod Bowen keeps his place and supports Michail Antonio and Manual Lanzini in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Telles, Varane, Maguire, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Greenwood, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Subs: Jones, Mata, Martial, Rashford, Lingard, Cavani, Henderson, Matic, van de Beek

West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Subs: Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Randolph