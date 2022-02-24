Arsenal vs Wolves preview, team news, expected line-ups, how to stream, prediction

Arsenal can close in on the top four with a win over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners edged past Wolves in the reverse fixture at Molineux two weeks ago. Gabriel Magalhaes scored the only goal as Arsenal managed to hold on despite going down to 10-men following Gabriel Martinelli’s 69th minute dismissal.

A 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday afternoon kept Arsenal in touch with the top four so Mikel Arteta will be desperate to make it three consecutive Premier League wins with victory over Wolves this evening.

Arsenal head into the game sitting sixth in the table but they’re just four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand. A win tonight would put Arsenal within touching distance so it’s an opportunity they won’t want to pass up.

However, Wolves arrive in north London in fine form themselves. After losing to Arsenal at home, Bruno Lage’s men have beaten Tottenham and Leicester, and victory tonight would see them climb up to fifth.

Team news

Arsenal welcome Martinelli back into the squad after he missed the win over Brentford due to suspension. The Londoners have no fresh injury concerns so Arteta has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

The Spaniard could recall Martinelli as he was in fine form before his ban. However, Emile Emith Rowe will be hoping to keep his place after getting on the scoresheet at the weekend.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also pushing for a recall after recovering from a calf injury but Cedric Soares will hope to keep his place at right-back.

As for Wolves, they will assess defender Willy Boly as he looks to return from a calf problem but Yerson Mosquera is available again after overcoming a thigh injury

Expected line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal; Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

How to watch/stream

Arsenal versus Wolves will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime, kicking off at 19:45pm. Subscribers can watch the match live on their TV or stream via the Amazon Prime app on their laptop or mobile device.

Those who don’t have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights. However, some fans could choose to watch the match live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off. There are always streams being posted on social media so they are easy to find – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Predicted score

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves: The Gunners were the better team at Molineux two weeks ago when they had 11 men and defended superbly to hold on for a 1-0 win. Arteta will be hoping to keep 11 players on the pitch this time and they should be confident of getting another vital victory on home soil.

Wolves will no doubt make it a tough game and they’ll be given confidence from their 2-0 win at Tottenham recently. However, we think Arsenal will just edge it tonight.