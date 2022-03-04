Liverpool team news: 5 players could miss West Ham game

Liverpool will be looking to close the gap at the top of the table with a win over West Ham at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today. The Reds boss has provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of several players.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, Thiago Alcantara won’t be available this weekend as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. The Spaniard sustained the issue during the warm-up ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win over Chelsea last Sunday. The injury isn’t thought to be too serious but Thiago isn’t available to face West Ham tomorrow.

Joel Matip was an unused substitute during Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Norwich City on Wednesday night. However, Klopp has confirmed the centre-back has been ruled out against the Hammers due to illness.

Roberto Firmino has been missing in recent weeks due to a groin injury. The Brazilian international is scheduled to resume full training on Sunday but the West Ham game will come too soon for the attacker.

Liverpool could also be without the services of Curtis Jones after he picked up a thigh problem against Norwich on Wednesday evening. Klopp also cast doubt over Naby Keita’s availability after he missed the FA Cup tie due to a knock that he picked up against Chelsea last weekend.

Jones a doubt

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“We have players who are not available. I’m pretty sure that nobody will tell me differently because yesterday he didn’t train, Thiago will not be available for tomorrow. “Curtis is not bad but if it is good enough to go again tomorrow, I don’t know. “Joel Matip is ill – no COVID, nowadays you can be ill in different ways as well – so he will not be available. “So from eight midfielders – Naby we don’t know – to four midfielders in a week, that can happen easily. “Naby was not in the squad on Wednesday. Bobby is looking good but not good enough for the weekend. I think the plan is that he trains on Sunday, first time. That sounds then doable for Tuesday.”

Jones and Keita are expected to be assessed at Liverpool’s training ground today. If the midfield duo are ruled out, then Klopp will be without the services of five players for the visit of West Ham tomorrow evening.

The Merseysiders head into the weekend action sitting six points adrift of Man City with a game in hand so Liverpool need a win over the Hammers to close the gap ahead of the Manchester Derby on Sunday.