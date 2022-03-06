[Teams] Watford vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal will be looking to break into the top four with a win over Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Wolves last time out. Number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale continues in goal while Kieran Tierney starts at left-back ahead of Nuno Tavares once again.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is still not fit enough to return to the squad as he continues to nurse a calf problem. Cedric Soares therefore keeps his place at right-back while Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes continue in the middle of Arsenal’s back four.

Thomas Partey will be looking to keep-up his excellent recent form as he lines-up in the middle of the park alongside Granit Xhaka. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny remain among the substitutes for the visitors.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right flank for Arsenal while Gabriel Martinelli continues on the left. It means Nicolas Pepe has to settle for a place on the bench once again despite making a superb impact in the second half against Wolves.

Emile Smith Rowe has been ruled out after testing positive for covid so Martin Odegaard keeps his place. Alexandre Lacazette once again leads the line up front for Arsenal with Eddie Nketiah on the bench.

As for Watford, Cucho Hernandez starts in attack along with Joao Pedro while Emmanuel Dennis also gets a start. Moussa Sissoko starts in midfield along with Tom Cleverley while Craig Cathcart marshals the defence along with 27-year-old Brazilian defender Samir.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Watford

Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Cleverley, Louza, Sissoko, Dennis, Pedro, Hernandez

Subs: Bachmann, Etebo, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu, Sierralta, Kucka, Kayembe.

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Pépé, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson, Hutchinson.