[Teams] Liverpool vs Inter Milan: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool welcome Inter Milan to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has once again opted to start number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker between the sticks. Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back yet again and he’ll be looking to continue his superb form this season.

Andrew Robertson occupies the left-back spot for Liverpool ahead of Kostas Tsimikas while Joel Matip returns from illness to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the back four this evening. Ibrahima Konate drops out.

Fabinho anchors the midfield for Liverpool once again while Thiago Alcantara is recalled to start after recovering from a knock that kept him out of the win over West Ham at the weekend.

Curtis Jones is also back in the Liverpool starting eleven tonight so skipper Jordan Henderson makes way along with Naby Keita. They are among the substitutes along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Harvey Elliott.

Mohamed Salah will be the main dangerman for the hosts as the Egyptian international will be looking to get on the scoresheet once again having netted in the first leg at the San Siro.

Saido Mane keeps his place in Liverpool’s attack and Diogo Jota is recalled to start up front for Liverpool. Luis Diaz is the man to make way. Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are on the bench but the game comes too soon for Roberto Firmino.

As for Inter Milan, Alexis Sanchez starts for the Italians and he supports Lautaro Martinez in attack. Ivan Perisic also starts for Inter along with Marcelo Brozovic.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Diaz, Origi, Elliott.

Inter Milan

Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic, Sanchez, Martinez.

Subs: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Vecino, Dzeko, Ranocchia, Gosens, Correa, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Caicedo