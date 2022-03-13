Fred produces superb midfield display for Man Utd vs Spurs

Manchester United midfielder Fred produced a superb performance during the club’s 3-2 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Brazil international has received criticism lately from some United fans, but his displays have been impressive since Ralf Rangnick took charge as the interim manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the headlines yesterday with a stunning hat-trick. His second in the United shirt. He was definitely the difference between the clubs at Old Trafford.

However, Fred also had a fine game against Spurs and was a constant driving force from the centre of the park with his tireless forward runs and ability to create chances.

The 29-year-old finished the game with 3 key passes including a well improvised back-flick which contributed to Ronaldo’s spectacular 25-yard strike in the 12th minute.

The Brazilian also won four take-ons and five duels against Antonio Conte’s side. He also made two successful clearances while blocking a couple of shots towards goal.

It was a fine all-round performance from the midfielder. There were no surprises that he earned special praise from Rangnick for his ball winning ability after the game.

The victory has seen United jump to the fourth spot in the Premier League standings ahead of Arsenal. However, the north London club are still in a good position.

The Gunners are presently two points behind United, but have a staggering four games in hand. One of those will be against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium today.

United fans will be hoping that the Gunners slip up. The Red Devils’ next league game will come after the international break. The Gunners play thrice in this period.

While they can’t do anything to influence those games, Rangnick will want his team to refocus with a vital Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico on Tuesday.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano. United were outplayed for vast parts of the reverse meeting, but should be favourites for the home leg.