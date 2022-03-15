[Teams] Man Utd vs Atletico: Fernandes starts, Pogba dropped

Manchester United take on Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford tonight in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Ralf Rangnick has made some changes from the starting eleven that featured during United’s win over Tottenham on Saturday evening. Scott McTominay is among those recalled after he recovered from a knock which kept him out at the weekend.

Nemanja Matic is the man to make way for McTominay as Fred keeps his place in the middle of the park. The Brazilian international will be looking to continue his recent run of good form.

Bruno Fernandes returns after missing the win over Spurs due to covid. The 27-year-old is given an immediate recall and perhaps surprisingly, it’s Paul Pogba who misses out. The Frenchman has to settle for a place among the Man Utd substitutes this evening.

David De Gea once again starts in goal for United and he’ll face-off against his former side. Raphael Varane is joined by Harry Maguire in the middle of defence so Victor Lindelof has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Alex Telles keeps his place at left-back tonight as Luke Shaw has once again been ruled out due to a lack of fitness. Diogo Dalot also starts once again at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka missing out on a place in Rangnick’s team.

Ronaldo starts

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front for Manchester United and the Portuguese superstar should be in confident mood following his hat-trick against Tottenham last weekend.

Jadon Sancho also starts again and the England youngster will be in confident mood off the back of some impressive performances. However, Marcus Rashford is dropped to the bench tonight with Anthony Elanga given a recall.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Pogba, Cavani, Rashford.

Atletico Madrid

Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo, Lodi; Koke, Herrera, De Paul; Felix, Griezmann.

Subs: Lecomte, Christian, Felipe, Hermoso, Gonzalez, Ibra, Kondogbia, Serrano, Moreno, Carlos, Suarez, Correa.