[Teams] Arsenal vs Brighton: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they welcome Brighton to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that were soundly beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Kieran Tierney has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery last week. However, Nuno Tavares has been axed to the bench following his poor performance against Palace. It looks like Granit Xhaka will be the man deployed at left-back this afternoon.

Thomas Partey is also facing a few weeks on the sidelines after being forced off with a thigh injury against Palace. Albert Sambi Lokonga has been recalled to start in Arsenal’s midfield today.

Emile Smith Rowe moves into a more central position alongside Martin Odegaard. This allows Gabriel Martinelli to be recalled to start on the left side of attack after he was named on the bench last time out.

Bukayo Saka is likely to start on the right wing while Alexandre Lacazette keeps his place up front. Nicolas Pepe returns from illness and is on the Arsenal bench along with Eddie Nketiah and Mo Elneny.

As for Brighton, Danny Welbeck starts against his former club while Yves Bissouma starts in midfield along with Pascal Gross. Leandro Trossard keeps his place in attack for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Xhaka, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Eneny, Nketiah, Ogungbo, Swanson, Hutchinson.

Brighton

Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Mwepu, Gross, Caicedo, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Alzate, March, Steele, Offiah, Sarmiento