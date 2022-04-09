Man City vs Liverpool preview, team news and how to stream

The Premier League title is on the line when Manchester City take on Liverpool in a titanic clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s men put one foot in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a hard fought 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. However, they’ll be fully focussed on domestic matters tomorrow as they battle-it-out with Liverpool for the title.

City head into the match sitting one point clear at the top of the table after beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor last weekend. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan got the all-important goals to ensure Man City retained top spot for another week.

However, Liverpool have closed the gap in recent weeks and are now breathing down City’s neck after beating Watford at Anfield last weekend. Victory at the Etihad would be a huge statement as it would move Liverpool two points clear with seven games to go.

Jurgen Klopp has been very complimentary of Guradiola in the build-up to the match but make no mistake the Reds boss will be desperate to get one over his counterpart tomorrow afternoon.

Team news

Manchester City will continue to be without Ruben Dias as he’s still working his way back from a thigh injury so John Stones is expected to line-up alongside Aymeric Laporte in the middle of defence.

Young striker Cole Palmer is still absente with an ankle injury but otherwise Guardiola has no other injury concerns to worry about. Phil Foden and Kyle Walker are expected to be recalled after being rested in midweek.

Liverpool on the other hand should have a fully fit squad to choose from. Trent Alexander-Arnold made a swift recovery from a hamstring injury while Naby Keita has also recently returned from a knee problem.

Klopp is likely to freshen things up with Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip set for recalls after being rested for the win against Benfica in midweek.

How to watch/stream

Man City versus Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday. Subscribers can watch the match live on Sky Sports on their TV or via the Sky Go app on their laptop, tablet or mobile device.

Those who don’t have a subscription may have to wait to watch official highlights after the game. However, some fans could choose to watch the match live on a dodgy stream that can be found online shortly before kick-off. There are always streams being posted on social media so they are easy to find – although obviously we cannot condone such a thing!

Expected line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Predicted score

Man City 2-1 Liverpool: This match could very-well decide who wins the league this year. Sometimes, these games become ‘must not lose’ rather than ‘must win’ and we could see a cagey draw played out tomorrow.

However, these are the two best attacking teams in the league so we should still see plenty of goal-mouth action. Liverpool are in terrific form and will be quietly confident of getting a positive result. But we’re backing City just to edge it on home soil.