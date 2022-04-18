Man Utd team news: 5 players ruled out of Liverpool trip

Manchester United travel to Merseyside to take on Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the game, Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference this afternoon and he’s provided a team news and injury update which included the latest on the fitness of several players.

The interim United boss was asked for an update on Bruno Fernandes after the attacking midfielder was involved in a car accident this morning. Rangnick was pleased to confirm that Fernandes wasn’t injured in the incident and will be available to face Liverpool tomorrow.

However, the Man Utd coach also revealed that Raphael Varane won’t be in contention for the trip to Anfield. The Frenchman has missed United’s latest two games and is still doing individual training away from the rest of the first team squad, so isn’t ready to return to action just yet.

Scott McTominay has also been ruled out once again as he continues to recover from a foot injury while Fred is still hampered by a hip problem that’s kept him out in recent games.

Man Utd will also be without Edinson Cavani for the Liverpool clash as he’s still nursing a calf injury that he picked up while away with the Uruguay squad during the March international break.

Luke Shaw is facing a race against time to play again this season after undergoing surgery to remove bolts in his ankle so Man Utd will be without five first team players for the trip to Liverpool tomorrow.

Rangnick is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying:

Rangnick on Fernandes

Yes, he was training with the team obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington. As far as I know, no one was injured. He was ok and he’ll be ok for tomorrow.” Rangnick on team news

“He [Varane] didn’t train with the team, he was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches. With regard to the injured players, it’s the same situation [as Saturday].”

United head into the game sitting fifth in the Premier League table following Saturday’s 3-2 win over Norwich. Tottenham are three points ahead in fourth so Man Utd desperately need a positive result against Liverpool to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.