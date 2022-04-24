[Teams] Liverpool vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups

Liverpool will be looking to keep the pressure on Manchester City with a win over Everton at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp knows his side need a win to close the gap to just one point after City thrashed Watford on Saturday so it’s no surprise he’s gone with a strong side with Alisson Becker once again keeping goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back once again for Liverpool while Andrew Robertson keeps his place on the opposite side of the back four. Virgil van Dijk marshals the defence with Joel Matip alongside him, which means Ibrahima Konate has to settle for a place on the bench.

Fabinho anchors the midfield once again for Liverpool and the Brazilian is joined by Thiago Alcantara in the middle of the park. Naby Keita is also given a start by Klopp so Jordan Henderson has to make-do with a place on the bench alongside Curtis Jones and James Milner.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to find the back of the net after breaking his drought with a brace against Manchester United in midweek. The Egyptian international keeps his place on the right side of attack today.

Sadio Mane has also been in superb form for Liverpool in recent weeks and the Senegal star is handed another start today. Diogo Jota joins Salah and Mane in the front three with Luis Diaz dropping to the substitutes bench.

As for Everton, Jordan Pickford keeps goal once again while Seamus Coleman captains the side in defence. Allan starts in midfield for the Toffees along Alex Iwobi and Demari Gray support Richarlison in attack this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Diaz, Origi.

Everton

Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Delph, Braithwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Dele, Price.