Liverpool open talks to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool have stolen a march on Manchester United and Real Madrid after opening talks with the agent of Aurelien Tchouameni to discuss a summer move from Monaco, according to reports via the Express.

Tchouameni has developed into one of the most highly rated young players in European football since joining Monaco in 2020 having come through the youth ranks at Bordeaux.

The 6ft 2inch midfielder has become a key player in Philippe Clement’s side and has also made his mark at international level having earned 8 caps for the senior French team having played for his country at various youth levels.

Tchouameni’s potential has alerted a number of top European clubs with the Express reporting that Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are among those keeping a close eye on his progress.

Man Utd are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer with new manager Erik ten Hag revamping the squad he’ll inherit from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

A new midfielder will be on the agenda as Paul Pogba is tipped to leave for free when his contract expires in June and it seems Tchouameni has been identified as a potential replacement for his compatriot at Old Trafford.

However, it looks like Liverpool have stolen a march on Manchester United as the Express are citing a report from Foot Mercato that claims the Merseysiders have stepped up their interest in Tchouameni recently.

According to the report, Liverpool have opened talks with the 22-year-old’s representatives to discuss a possible move to Anfield at the end of the season.

The Reds remain on course to seal an unprecedented quadruple this season but Jurgen Klopp is still expected to strengthen his squad in the summer with a new midfielder high on the priority list.

James Milner and Jordan Henderson are coming towards the end of their careers while the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is uncertain. Therefore, Klopp is in the market for a new central midfielder and Foot Mercato says the Liverpool boss has made Tchouameni a top target.

However, the Frenchman still has two years left on his contract and the Metro suggests Monaco want around £50.6m [€60m] to cash-in, so Liverpool and Man Utd will have to be prepared to dig deep if they want to sign Tchouameni this summer.