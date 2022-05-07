[Teams] Brighton vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium this evening.

Ralf Rangnick has named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Brentford last weekend. David De Gea once again starts in goal for United while Diogo Dalot continues at right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has to make-do with a place on the bench.

Alex Telles keeps his place at left-back in the continued absence of Luke Shaw with the England international ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery last month.

Harry Maguire returns to the Man Utd squad after missing the win over Brentford with a knee injury. However, he has to make-do with a place on the bench as Victor Lindelof keeps his place alongside Raphael Varane at the heart of United’s defence this evening.

Nemanja Matic retains his place in midfield while Scott McTominay also starts for Man Utd this evening. That means Fred has to settle for a place among the substitutes. Bruno Fernandes starts once again with the Portuguese international joined in the starting eleven by Juan Mata. The ageing Spaniard makes only his second Premier League start of the season.

Anthony Elanga keeps his place in the Manchester United attack which means Jesse Lingard remains on the bench while Marcus Rashford is ruled out due to illness. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front again for the Red Devils so Edinson Cavani remains among the substitutes.

As for Brighton, Danny Welbeck starts up front against his former side. Neal Maupay is named on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, March, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck

Subs: Lamptey, Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Alzate, Steele, Duffy, Offiah, Ferguson

Man Utd

de Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Alex Telles, McTominay, Matic, Elanga, Mata, Fernandes, Ronaldo

Subs: Jones, Maguire, Lingard, Fred, Cavani, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandez, Garnacho